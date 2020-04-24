Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 22nd

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NYSE LAD opened at $97.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

