Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 8.5% on Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $95.41, 518,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 286,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.