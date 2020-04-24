LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 604,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,532. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

