LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 604,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,532. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit