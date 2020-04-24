LPA Group (LON:LPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Shares of LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -166.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.50%.

In other LPA Group news, insider Christopher Buckenham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,538.28).

LPA Group Company Profile (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

