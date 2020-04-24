Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 10,240 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,239,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

