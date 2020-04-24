Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 583 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,864 shares of company stock valued at $65,186,480 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.98. 6,495,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,620. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

