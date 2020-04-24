Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.80. 1,760,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

