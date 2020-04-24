Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.16. 3,844,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,616,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

