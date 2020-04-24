Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,733,000 after buying an additional 421,043 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 2,595,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

