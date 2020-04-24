Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.49

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 179028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a market cap of $92.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

