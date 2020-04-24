Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. 9,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

