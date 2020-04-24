Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $23,156,110,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE CW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.88. 4,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,753. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

