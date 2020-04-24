Matson Money. Inc. Sells 31,951 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $133,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.