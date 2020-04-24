Matthews International Corp (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 18th

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 1,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,173. The stock has a market cap of $686.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

