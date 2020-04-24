Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.16. 281,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.25. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$6.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.98.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.