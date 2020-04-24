Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 67.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,595.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. 1,631,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

