Memex (CVE:OEE) Trading Down 25%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE)’s share price traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 239,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 293,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.