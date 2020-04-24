MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 212,964 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,964 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.51% of PulteGroup worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 412,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

