MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 38,379 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.96. The company had a trading volume of 339,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.43. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

