MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 693 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $233,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,242 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,204. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

