MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 320.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,411 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $35,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 734,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,945. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

