MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 173.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $13,163,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

