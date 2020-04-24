MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 176,056 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 655.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 52.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in IDACORP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,167. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.