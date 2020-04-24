MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.26. 1,463,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

