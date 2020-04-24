MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $19.65 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,353 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 49,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,646. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

