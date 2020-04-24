MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after buying an additional 67,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,537. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

