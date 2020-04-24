MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5,069.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,291 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.68% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.