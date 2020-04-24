MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $24.62 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.82. The stock had a trading volume of 543,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $189.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $340,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,335. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.