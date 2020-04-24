MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,165 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

