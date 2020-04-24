MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $39.59 Million Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,183,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,589,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.53% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 222.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 333,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,825. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts have commented on WU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

