MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 172,457 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2,958.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.13% of CDW worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CDW by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $104.96. 59,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

