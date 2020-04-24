MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 276,887 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13,844.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,887 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $100.48. 721,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

