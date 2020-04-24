MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 57,750 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.68. 121,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,875. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.