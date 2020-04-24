MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,839 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

