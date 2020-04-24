MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,138,090 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,138,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.46% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equitable by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.