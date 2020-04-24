MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.17% of Ameren worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $73.64. 559,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,615. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

