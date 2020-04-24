MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.27% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 55,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

