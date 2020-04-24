MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

LRCX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 88,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

