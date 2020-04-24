Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a C$21.00 price target by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, March 27th.

MX stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$13.24 and a 12 month high of C$77.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.47.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500006 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Kostelnik acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,573.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$958,607.50. Also, Director Margaret Reese Walker acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.89 per share, with a total value of C$343,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$407,424.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,828 in the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

