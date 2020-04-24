Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.75

Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.75 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 3750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.75 ($0.90).

The stock has a market cap of $145.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Paul Lynch purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

