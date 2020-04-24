Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 243,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 102,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,652. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.