Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 118,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 18,140,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,366,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

