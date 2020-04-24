Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,675. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

