Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,269.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $868.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

