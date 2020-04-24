Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.78. 30,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.44 and a 200 day moving average of $482.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

