Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paypal were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. 7,703,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

