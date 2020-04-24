Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.21. 646,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

