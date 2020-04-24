Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $11,991,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

