Montecito Bank & Trust Has $576,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. 252,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,634. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

