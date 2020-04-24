Montecito Bank & Trust Has $653,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,561,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,729,564. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.